Barclays raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 39 - "overweight"
18.09.17 11:51
Barclays
London (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The analysts of British investment bank, Barclays, raised the target price for Deutsche Post from EUR 37 to EUR 39 Euro while, at the same time, confirming their "overweight" rating.
In a study Monday analyst, Mark McVicar, undelined the accelerating economic growth and the increase in the peer group evaluation. Deutsche Post is his "top pick" within the European transport industry./ajx/ag. Analysis date: September 18, 2017.
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (18.09.2017/ac/a/d)
