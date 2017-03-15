Erweiterte Funktionen
Barclays raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 37 - "overweight"
15.03.17 14:05
London (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following results the securities experst of British investment bank, Barclays, raised their target price for Deutsche Post from EUR 36 to EUR 37 while, at the same time, reiterating their "overweight" rating.
In a study Wednesday analyst, Mark McVicar, maintained that the groups 2016 earnings results were slightly below his own forecasts and consensus estimates. The German logistics group posted a rather conservative outlook for 2017. The target price revision is due to the rating base shift from 2017 to 2018./edh/zb
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (15.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
