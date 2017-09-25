Erweiterte Funktionen
Barclays confirms "overweight" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 39 target price
25.09.17 12:25
Barclays
London (dpa-AFX Analyser) - British investment bank, Barclays, reiterated their "overweight" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 39.
This is the principal statement of a study prepared by analyst, Mark McVicar, Monday. The stock ranks among the investment bank’s investment favorites./ag. Analysis date: September 25, 2017.
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (25.09.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,10 €
|39,32 €
|-0,22 €
|-0,56%
|27.10./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|39,72 €
|27,58 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Mark McVicar
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|39,215 €
|-0,44%
|27.10.17
|Berlin
|39,29 €
|+2,64%
|27.10.17
|Düsseldorf
|39,41 €
|+2,15%
|27.10.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|45,9975 $
|+1,88%
|26.10.17
|Hamburg
|39,09 €
|+1,14%
|27.10.17
|Hannover
|39,35 €
|+0,55%
|27.10.17
|München
|39,145 €
|-0,42%
|27.10.17
|Stuttgart
|39,136 €
|-0,44%
|27.10.17
|Frankfurt
|39,143 €
|-0,54%
|27.10.17
|Xetra
|39,10 €
|-0,56%
|27.10.17
= Realtime
