Barclays confirms "overweight" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 39 target price




25.09.17 12:25
Barclays

London (dpa-AFX Analyser) - British investment bank, Barclays, reiterated their "overweight" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 39.

This is the principal statement of a study prepared by analyst, Mark McVicar, Monday. The stock ranks among the investment bank’s investment favorites./ag. Analysis date: September 25, 2017.

Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (25.09.2017/ac/a/d)


