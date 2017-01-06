Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Barclays confirms "overweight" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 38 target price




06.01.17 13:10
Barclays

London (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Britishe investment bank, Barclays, reiterated their "overweight" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 38.

In a study Friday analyst, Mark McVicar, wrote that he continues to prefer European transport and logistics companies which employ tangible programs to improve their profits. With respect to Deutsche Post the securities expert underlined the groups clear-cut goals for 2020 as well as the potential that lies in the various incentives to promote the e-commerce business./mis/la

Note:
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-fx.de/offenlegungspflicht/ofenlegungs_pflicht.html. (06.01.2017/ac/a/d)

Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet!
Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,69 € 31,43 € 0,26 € +0,83% 11.01./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 31,95 € 19,55 €
Metadaten
Analysten: Mark McVicar
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		31,80 € +0,96%  11.01.17
Frankfurt 31,76 € +1,30%  11.01.17
Berlin 31,77 € +1,16%  11.01.17
Düsseldorf 31,63 € +0,89%  11.01.17
Hamburg 31,81 € +0,84%  11.01.17
Xetra 31,69 € +0,83%  11.01.17
Hannover 31,765 € +0,70%  11.01.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 33,51 $ +0,66%  11.01.17
München 31,67 € +0,65%  11.01.17
Stuttgart 31,657 € 0,00%  11.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet! Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
20500 Deutsche Post 11.01.17
3 Post-Preise für Pakete werden . 21.11.16
32 ► Deutsche Post 03.05.16
1 Löschung 04.02.16
9 Der Staat und die Post 07.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...