Barclays confirms "overweight" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 38 target price
06.01.17 13:10
Barclays
London (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Britishe investment bank, Barclays, reiterated their "overweight" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 38.
In a study Friday analyst, Mark McVicar, wrote that he continues to prefer European transport and logistics companies which employ tangible programs to improve their profits. With respect to Deutsche Post the securities expert underlined the groups clear-cut goals for 2020 as well as the potential that lies in the various incentives to promote the e-commerce business./mis/la
Note:
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-fx.de/offenlegungspflicht/ofenlegungs_pflicht.html. (06.01.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,69 €
|31,43 €
|0,26 €
|+0,83%
|11.01./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|31,95 €
|19,55 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Mark McVicar
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,80 €
|+0,96%
|11.01.17
|Frankfurt
|31,76 €
|+1,30%
|11.01.17
|Berlin
|31,77 €
|+1,16%
|11.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|31,63 €
|+0,89%
|11.01.17
|Hamburg
|31,81 €
|+0,84%
|11.01.17
|Xetra
|31,69 €
|+0,83%
|11.01.17
|Hannover
|31,765 €
|+0,70%
|11.01.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,51 $
|+0,66%
|11.01.17
|München
|31,67 €
|+0,65%
|11.01.17
|Stuttgart
|31,657 €
|0,00%
|11.01.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
