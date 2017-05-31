Erweiterte Funktionen
Barclays confirms "overweight" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 37 target price
31.05.17
Barclays
London (dpa-AFX Analyser) - British investment bank, Barclays, reiterated their "overweight" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 37.
In an industry study Wednesday analyst, Mark McVicar, maintained that volume growth rates in the European logistics business have seen an acceleration in the first quarter./mis/ag
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (31.05.2017/ac/a/d)
