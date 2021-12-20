Bankers Investment Trust (The) - Steady as she goes

The Bankers Investment Trust (BNKR) is overseen by experienced manager Alex Crooke, who has managed this fund since July 2003. As co-head of global equities at Janus Henderson Investors (JHI) he is ideally placed to make use of the large internal resource to drive top-down asset allocation considerations populated via a selection of six internally managed geographic sleeves. In this note we will update investors on Crooke’s macro views and how this is influencing current portfolio construction. We will also take a closer look at three of the six regional equity sleeves, which account for around 45% of the trust’s assets.