Erweiterte Funktionen
Banca Sistema - A specialist lender growing in niche segments
18.10.21 09:56
Edison Investment Research
Banca Systema (BST) is an Italian speciality finance provider with factoring as its main activity. The long payment times that characterise public administrations (PAs) in Italy, together with EU-mandated late payment interest, create an attractive opportunity with low credit risk for a specialist lender such as BST. In consumer finance, BST has established a strong position in salary and pension-backed lending and has a small but growing pawnbroking business, providing alternative sources of growth and diversification.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,28 €
|2,285 €
|-0,005 €
|-0,22%
|18.10./14:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IT0003173629
|A14V3M
|2,34 €
|1,37 €
Werte im Artikel
-
0,00%
2,23
-1,98%
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.