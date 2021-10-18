Banca Sistema - A specialist lender growing in niche segments

Banca Systema (BST) is an Italian speciality finance provider with factoring as its main activity. The long payment times that characterise public administrations (PAs) in Italy, together with EU-mandated late payment interest, create an attractive opportunity with low credit risk for a specialist lender such as BST. In consumer finance, BST has established a strong position in salary and pension-backed lending and has a small but growing pawnbroking business, providing alternative sources of growth and diversification.