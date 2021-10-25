Ballard Power Systems - Decarbonising heavy-duty mobility

Finanztrends Video zu Ballard Power



The European Commission’s ‘Fit for 55’ package and the US Department of Energy’s Earthshot programme, which were both announced this summer, identify the use of hydrogen as an energy source as key to achieving carbon dioxide emissions reductions in hard-to-abate sectors. Ballard is well placed to benefit from greater hydrogen adoption since it has already commercialised its fuel cell technology, and the c 3,500 buses and trucks powered by its fuel cells have driven over 100m kilometres between them. Importantly, Ballard is focused on heavy- and medium-duty motive applications including bus, truck, rail and marine, where fuel cells are a compelling zero-emission option because of range and refuelling times.