Baader Bank raises the target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 36 - "buy"




12.04.17 11:01
Baader Bank

Unterschleissheim (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The analysts of Baader Bank raised their target price for Deutsche Post from EUR 31 to EUR 36 while, at the same time, confirming their "buy" rating.

In a study Wednesday analyst, Christian Obst, maintained that the German logistics group is like a lighthouse in a stormy sea. Deutsche Post is not only ranking among market leaders, the group was also able to solve most of its major internal issues. Thus, according to Obst, the groups path should be cleared for more growth in the domestic and the international parcel business. However, there still is some leeway with respect to the enhancement of the corporate structure and the reduction of costs./gl/tav

For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (12.04.2017/ac/a/d)

