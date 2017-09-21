Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
Baader Bank confirms "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 36 target price
21.09.17 12:38
Baader Bank
Unterschleissheim (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Baader Bank confirmed their "buy" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 36.
This was the statement expressed by analyst, Christian Obst, in a study published Wednesday with respect to the private bank’s investor conference. The German logistics group is well on its way to reach the goals envisaged for the current year and for 2020. Due to the event the analyst acquired an even more optimistic sentiment./ag/she. Analysis date: September 20, 2017.
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (21.09.2017/ac/a/d)
This was the statement expressed by analyst, Christian Obst, in a study published Wednesday with respect to the private bank’s investor conference. The German logistics group is well on its way to reach the goals envisaged for the current year and for 2020. Due to the event the analyst acquired an even more optimistic sentiment./ag/she. Analysis date: September 20, 2017.
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (21.09.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,10 €
|39,32 €
|-0,22 €
|-0,56%
|27.10./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|39,72 €
|27,58 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Christian Obst
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|39,215 €
|-0,44%
|27.10.17
|Berlin
|39,29 €
|+2,64%
|27.10.17
|Düsseldorf
|39,41 €
|+2,15%
|27.10.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|45,9975 $
|+1,88%
|26.10.17
|Hamburg
|39,09 €
|+1,14%
|27.10.17
|Hannover
|39,35 €
|+0,55%
|27.10.17
|München
|39,145 €
|-0,42%
|27.10.17
|Stuttgart
|39,136 €
|-0,44%
|27.10.17
|Frankfurt
|39,143 €
|-0,54%
|27.10.17
|Xetra
|39,10 €
|-0,56%
|27.10.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|21821
|Deutsche Post
|28.10.17
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15