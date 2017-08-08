Erweiterte Funktionen
Baader Bank confirms "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 36 target price
08.08.17 10:32
Baader Bank
Unterschleissheim (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following Q2 results, Baader Bank confirmed their "buy" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 36.
Analyst, Christian Obst, underlined the German logistics group’s very positive results in the Express and Supply Chain segments. The group is well on its way to meet its EBIT goal this year the analyst maintained in a study Tuesday./tih/edh. Analysis date: August 8, 2017.
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (08.08.2017/ac/a/d)
