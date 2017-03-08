Erweiterte Funktionen
Baader Bank confirms "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 31 target price
08.03.17 15:32
Baader Bank
Unterschleissheim (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following annual results the analysts of Baader confirmed their "buy" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 31.
In a study Wednesday analyst, Christian Obst, postulated that the German logistics group posts a rather solid performance which largely reaches the expected level. While the analyst expresses a somewhat positive sentiment as far as the announced dividend raise is concerned, he admits that the groups cash flow leaves something to be desired, something which the securities expert attributes above all to the groups future activities./tih/zb
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html (08.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,16 €
|31,305 €
|-0,145 €
|-0,46%
|09.03./16:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|32,95 €
|22,53 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Christian Obst
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,139 €
|-0,67%
|16:40
|Berlin
|31,34 €
|-0,10%
|12:05
|Stuttgart
|31,165 €
|-0,27%
|16:25
|Düsseldorf
|31,315 €
|-0,30%
|13:26
|Xetra
|31,165 €
|-0,45%
|16:25
|Hannover
|31,305 €
|-0,51%
|08:10
|Hamburg
|31,19 €
|-0,57%
|15:06
|Frankfurt
|31,19 €
|-0,94%
|16:18
|München
|31,105 €
|-1,21%
|15:44
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,17 $
|-3,04%
|08.03.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
