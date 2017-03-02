Erweiterte Funktionen

Baader Bank confirms "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 31 target price




02.03.17 17:24
Baader Bank

Unterschleissheim (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Prior to the annual results expected to be published on March 8, the analysts of Baader Bank reiterated their "buy" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 31.

In a study Thursday analyst, Christian Obst, wrote that he expects an EBIT in the amount of EUR 3.49 billion which is well within the German logistics groups envisaged target range. According to the securities expert, the corporate outlook should be rather positive./tih/ck

For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html (02.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

Metadaten
Analysten: Christian Obst
