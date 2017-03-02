Erweiterte Funktionen
Baader Bank confirms "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 31 target price
02.03.17 17:24
Baader Bank
Unterschleissheim (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Prior to the annual results expected to be published on March 8, the analysts of Baader Bank reiterated their "buy" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 31.
In a study Thursday analyst, Christian Obst, wrote that he expects an EBIT in the amount of EUR 3.49 billion which is well within the German logistics groups envisaged target range. According to the securities expert, the corporate outlook should be rather positive./tih/ck
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html (02.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,28 €
|32,275 €
|0,005 €
|+0,02%
|07.03./09:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|32,95 €
|22,24 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Christian Obst
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,339 €
|-0,11%
|09:56
|Düsseldorf
|32,235 €
|+0,26%
|08:13
|Berlin
|32,225 €
|+0,08%
|08:02
|Frankfurt
|32,32 €
|+0,06%
|08:01
|Hannover
|32,26 €
|+0,06%
|09:30
|Xetra
|32,28 €
|+0,02%
|09:46
|München
|32,255 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|32,298 €
|0,00%
|09:45
|Hamburg
|32,23 €
|-0,12%
|08:09
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,89 $
|-0,38%
|03.03.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
