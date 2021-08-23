Aspire Global - Accelerating growth

Erweiterte Funktionen



23.08.21 06:36
Edison Investment Research

Aspire Global’s (AG’s) Q221 results showed improving revenue momentum, with quarter-on-quarter revenue growth across all divisions, and an expansion in group EBITDA margin. The results reflect the benefits of its wider portfolio of services versus its peers, enabling the individual divisions to win more business from both new and existing clients in more geographies, as well as an increasing number of new cross-platform deals. We upgrade our EBITDA forecasts for FY21 and FY22 by 7%, leading to an increase in our DCF-based valuation of 10% to SEK110/share.

