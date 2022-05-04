Erweiterte Funktionen



Arovella Therapeutics - Q3 trading update confirms pipeline progression




04.05.22 14:36
Edison Investment Research

Arovella’s Q322 trading update confirms the progress of its development pipeline, with an emphasis on its lead asset, ALA-101. With the selection of a contract manufacturing organisation (CMO; production of the plasmid and lentiviral vector for ALA-101 began in January 2022) and signed service agreement with Q-Gen Cell Therapeutics (to manufacture CAR-iNKT cells), the company is progressing towards clinical development. Separately, Arovella secured a US patent for the oral spray formulation of anagrelide, which is under development and should expand the market opportunity for the drug and supplement its existing patents in Europe, Japan and Australia. At the end of Q322, cash stood at A$8.1m, benefiting from funding activity during the quarter.

Aktuell
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)
Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0285 € 0,0255 € 0,003 € +11,76% 05.05./08:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU0000182784 A3C575 0,049 € 0,021 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0285 € +11,76%  02.05.22
Stuttgart 0,02 € +8,11%  08:02
Frankfurt 0,0205 € +5,13%  08:20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Jetzt einsteigen: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Suda: oro-mucosal spray version. 20.04.22
21 Suda = ehemals eastland medic. 20.04.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...