Arovella Therapeutics - Q3 trading update confirms pipeline progression

Arovella’s Q322 trading update confirms the progress of its development pipeline, with an emphasis on its lead asset, ALA-101. With the selection of a contract manufacturing organisation (CMO; production of the plasmid and lentiviral vector for ALA-101 began in January 2022) and signed service agreement with Q-Gen Cell Therapeutics (to manufacture CAR-iNKT cells), the company is progressing towards clinical development. Separately, Arovella secured a US patent for the oral spray formulation of anagrelide, which is under development and should expand the market opportunity for the drug and supplement its existing patents in Europe, Japan and Australia. At the end of Q322, cash stood at A$8.1m, benefiting from funding activity during the quarter.