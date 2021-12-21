Arovella Therapeutics - Acquiring DKK1 rights

Erweiterte Funktionen



21.12.21 12:12
Edison Investment Research

Arovella Therapeutics (formerly SUDA Pharmaceuticals) has announced it has in-licensed the rights to a novel monoclonal antibody that targets the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) peptide from MD Anderson Cancer Center (for undisclosed upfront and development milestones as well as single digit royalties). DKK1 has been shown to promote tumour metastasis across a variety of tumour types. The company plans to combine the DKK1 targeting technology with its recently acquired invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy platform and test DKK1-CAR-iNKT cells (under programme name ALA-104) in cancer models in 2022.

