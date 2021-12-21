Erweiterte Funktionen
Arovella Therapeutics - Acquiring DKK1 rights
21.12.21 12:12
Edison Investment Research
Arovella Therapeutics (formerly SUDA Pharmaceuticals) has announced it has in-licensed the rights to a novel monoclonal antibody that targets the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) peptide from MD Anderson Cancer Center (for undisclosed upfront and development milestones as well as single digit royalties). DKK1 has been shown to promote tumour metastasis across a variety of tumour types. The company plans to combine the DKK1 targeting technology with its recently acquired invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy platform and test DKK1-CAR-iNKT cells (under programme name ALA-104) in cancer models in 2022.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,026 €
|0,023 €
|0,003 €
|+13,04%
|21.12./16:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU0000182784
|A3C575
|0,049 €
|0,021 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,026 €
|+13,04%
|14.12.21
|Berlin
|0,02 €
|-2,44%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|0,017 €
|-2,86%
|08:10
|Frankfurt
|0,015 €
|-3,23%
|08:20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|20
|Suda = ehemals eastland medic.
|30.10.21
|2
|Suda: oro-mucosal spray version.
|22.10.21