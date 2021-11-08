Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ARCTIC PAPER SA":
 Aktien    


Arctic Paper - Packaging and power extension strategy




08.11.21 11:14
Edison Investment Research

Arctic Paper, one of the leading producers of high-quality graphical paper in Europe, recently unveiled its new 4P strategy for 2022 to 2030. The strategy will reposition Arctic into four key pillars, building on its paper and pulp core businesses to invest and develop in packaging and power. This should enable Arctic to enhance its focus on sustainable solutions (eg reducing plastic waste), and to build its renewable energy business. The strategic investments will move the company up the value chain by adding higher margined packaging and power assets, while retaining its pulp and paper operations. The 4P strategy includes targets for EBITDA to be c 70% higher by 2030 and for Arctic to be carbon neutral by 2035.

Aktuell
Die besten Uran Aktientips 2022
Uran Aktientip nach sensationeller Übernahme Übernahmekandidat

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,94 € 1,934 € 0,006 € +0,31% 08.11./15:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
PLARTPR00012 A0YCRT 1,94 € 1,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 1,962 € +1,34%  15:41
Stuttgart 1,746 € +0,46%  15:40
Frankfurt 1,94 € +0,31%  09:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithiumpreis sprengt 27.000 USD pro Tonne - Massives Kaufsignal. 255% Lithium Hot Stock nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...