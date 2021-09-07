Arcane Crypto - Gradually making progress on its agenda

Arcane Crypto and its early-stage portfolio companies continue to make progress (at different speeds) on developing their core products, several of which will be offered on a single platform backed by a unified, cloud-based tech framework. The company plans to enter the bitcoin (BTC) mining business (powered by renewable energy), which we see as promising given the Chinese ban on crypto mining. It raised SEK61.1m in equity in August 2021 to finance this project and management expects that it will allow the group to become cash flow positive from end-2021.