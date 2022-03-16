Arcane Crypto - Crypto trading volumes picked up in Q421

Finanztrends Video zu XBT/EUR (Bitcoin / EURO)



In Q421 Arcane Crypto reduced its EBITDA loss to SEK3.4m from SEK10.4m in Q420, on the back of higher trading volumes and the gross margin of its crypto broker Kaupang Krypto, as well as the launch of bitcoin (BTC) mining in October 2021. The latter is now fully ramped up after deployment of the second batch of miners in Q122. These operations generated a robust average gross margin of 65% in Q421. However, the subsequent BTC price decline from its all-time high in November 2021, coupled with high electricity prices in Norway, means Arcane Crypto now expects to be close to cash flow neutral in the near term (compared to previous expectations of being cash flow positive from Q122 onwards).