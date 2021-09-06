Appreciate Group - Termination of coverage

Erweiterte Funktionen



06.09.21 14:20
Edison Investment Research

Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on John Laing Group (JLG), Appreciate Group (APP) and Polyphor (POLN). Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant. Previously published reports can still be accessed via our website.

