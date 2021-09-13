Erweiterte Funktionen



Applied Graphene Materials - Delivering the potential of graphene




13.09.21 06:28
Edison Investment Research

Applied Graphene Materials (AGM) specialises in providing graphene in the form of dispersions of nanoplatelets that can be readily incorporated by customers into their products. It is initially concentrating on the global protective coatings and composite materials markets where the financial benefits of the performance enhancements achievable from incorporating graphene may be calculated, encouraging adoption.

Aktuell
"Procter & Gamble" (NYSE:PG) der Cannabis-Branche
900% Cannabis Hot Stock nach 50.000% mit Aurora Cannabis ($ACB) und 294.900% mit Canopy Growth ($CGC)

Canafarma Hemp Products Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,296 € 0,296 € -   € 0,00% 13.09./10:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BFSSB742 A1W8HP 0,89 € 0,29 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,332 € +3,11%  12:40
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,401 $ +2,82%  10.09.21
München 0,38 € 0,00%  08:17
Stuttgart 0,296 € 0,00%  10:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock mit neuem Jahreshoch - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 400% Uran Aktientip nach 2.513% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE:NYSE)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 Applied Graphene MA: Unlockin. 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...