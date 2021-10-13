Applied Graphene Materials - Customer engagement intensifying

Applied Graphene Materials’ (AGM’s) FY21 results advise of a doubling in the number of ongoing customer engagements and cumulative number of products launched by customers during the year, demonstrating market adoption of the group’s dispersions of nanoplatelets is accelerating. Revenue growth for the whole year was not as fast (48%) because coronavirus-related travel restrictions prevented some customers from deploying their graphene-enhanced coatings on projects. Growth accelerated in H221 (67% vs 20% H121) as restrictions eased.