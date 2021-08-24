Erweiterte Funktionen
Apontis Pharma - Solid results following a successful IPO
24.08.21 10:56
Edison Investment Research
Following its successful IPO in May, Apontis’s maiden results highlight that the expansion of its single pill franchise continues at pace and should continue to provide high double-digit sales growth. These pills are combinations of commonly co-prescribed generic drugs that have been reformulated into one branded pill. We believe an increasing mix of these higher-margin single pills will improve profitability. Apontis’s shares have appreciated since they were initially priced at €19.0/share (up c 16%) and the company has a market cap of €187m with an EV of c €157m.
Aktuell
