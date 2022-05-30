AlzeCure Pharma - Progress on all fronts and evolving into Phase II

With fresh funding in place and the FDA’s response to a pre-IND application, AlzeCure is evolving into a Phase II company with the initiation of a Phase IIa study with ACD440, a topical TRPV1 antagonist, for pain. This will be the company’s most advanced clinical trial and a significant catalyst. Its most advanced asset in Alzheimer’s disease (AD), ACD856, a novel cognitive enhancer from its NeuroRestore platform, continues to advance through the multiple ascending dose (MAD) part of the Phase I study, with the latest data showing that the compound successfully crosses the blood-brain barrier. Full data from the MAD part should be released in mid-2022. Our updated valuation is SEK1.08bn or SEK21.3 per share (versus SEK22.4 per share previously).