AlzeCure Pharma - Evolving into a mid-stage biotech

Following the results released earlier this year from a Phase Ib study investigating ACD440, a topical TRPV1 antagonist for pain, AlzeCure is now preparing for a Phase II trial. Its most advanced asset in Alzheimer’s disease (AD), ACD856, a novel cognitive enhancer from its NeuroRestore platform, is now advancing through the multiple ascending dose (MAD) part of the Phase I study. In parallel, the company is also working on a second AD platform, Alzstatin, which involves γ-secretase modulators with potentially disease-modifying characteristics. AD management has undergone seismic changes this year, with the first new drug approved in two decades, so AlzeCure’s AD assets may receive renewed interest. Our updated valuation is SEK847m or SEK22.4/sh (vs SEK21.9/sh previously).