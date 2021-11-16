Erweiterte Funktionen



Alkane Resources - Boda resource estimate within five months




16.11.21 09:28
Edison Investment Research

On 22 October, Alkane announced the results to a further 19 diamond core and reverse circulation (RC) drill holes at it Northern Molong Porphyry Project. As well as continuing to delineate the strike and dip extent of the porphyry mineralisation at Boda, in this case, Alkane also announced results from Boda Two and Three (to the south of Boda) and Kaiser (to the northwest). Individual intercepts at Boda ranged from 1m at 18.6g/t gold to 11m at 2.88g/t and wider, while one at Kaiser recorded 4.94g/t gold over 2m.

