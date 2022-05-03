Erweiterte Funktionen
Agnico Eagle Mines - First view of an emerging champion
03.05.22 14:36
Edison Investment Research
On an underlying basis, Agnico Eagle Mines’ (AEM’s) Q122 revenue of US$1,325.7m, EBITDA of US$583.8m, pre-tax profits of US$300.4m and adjusted net EPS of US$0.612/share were either at or above the top end of analysts’ expectations. Production (with Kirkland Lake included from 8 February) was 660,604oz at a total cash cost of US$811/oz (on a by-product basis) and an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of US$1,079/oz. Including a full quarter’s contribution from Kirkland Lake’s mines, pro forma payable production in Q122 was 806,329oz. AEM maintained the quarterly dividend at US$0.40/share, while net debt (excluding leases) declined to US$503.7m, equivalent to leverage (net debt/[net debt + equity]) of just 3.0%.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|57,85 $
|57,52 $
|0,33 $
|+0,57%
|03.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA0084741085
|860325
|74,49 $
|45,42 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|55,00 €
|+0,40%
|03.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|55,20 €
|+2,95%
|03.05.22
|Frankfurt
|55,14 €
|+2,30%
|03.05.22
|Stuttgart
|55,27 €
|+1,81%
|03.05.22
|AMEX
|57,91 $
|+0,68%
|03.05.22
|NYSE
|57,85 $
|+0,57%
|03.05.22
|Nasdaq
|57,84 $
|+0,54%
|03.05.22
|Berlin
|54,77 €
|+0,18%
|03.05.22
|München
|54,57 €
|-0,09%
|03.05.22
|Hamburg
|54,79 €
|-0,47%
|03.05.22
|Hannover
|54,79 €
|-0,47%
|03.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|33
|AGLE
|17.03.22
|110
|AGNICO EAGLE MINES mit 5.
|17.03.22
|2
|Agnico-Eagle Mines ist überver.
|25.04.21
|1
|Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd.
|16.03.05