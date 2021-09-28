Erweiterte Funktionen
Accsys Technologies - Building on strong foundations
28.09.21 10:56
Edison Investment Research
A well-established and profitable market presence generated from the Arnhem Accoya facility represents a springboard for Accsys to bring new facilities and revenues on stream. In reinstating estimates, we also provide a framework for investors to appraise expected completion of the nascent Hull Tricoya operation and a prospective new US facility. These are both material developments and provide Accsys with the opportunity to generate significantly higher earnings.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,888 €
|1,944 €
|-0,056 €
|-2,88%
|28.09./16:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BQQFX454
|A12A7G
|2,29 €
|1,64 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,888 €
|-2,88%
|16:28
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,30 $
|+9,52%
|23.09.21
|München
|1,958 €
|0,00%
|08:10
|Düsseldorf
|1,908 €
|-0,52%
|16:01
|Frankfurt
|1,884 €
|-1,46%
|15:31
|Stuttgart
|1,86 €
|-2,00%
|16:34
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.