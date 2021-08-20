Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust - Spelling out the portfolio blocks

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust (ADIG), a diversified multi-asset fund, has undergone a considerable change during Q420, as the board addressed the disappointing performance since 2017. We believe the change in strategy and the new team provide a turnaround opportunity. After a strategic review in October-November 2020, the manager, Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI), simplified the strategy, segmented the investible asset classes into four asset buckets (listed equities, fixed income & credit, listed alternatives, private markets) and emphasised the sustainability of the dividend. The manager's plan to maintain or increase currently covered (1.0x) dividends should be supported by the lower interest expense after the partial bond repurchase in early November 2020 and the use of revenue reserves.