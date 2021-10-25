Erweiterte Funktionen



AT&S - Making the future interconnected




25.10.21 09:58
Edison Investment Research

AT&S is the second largest manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards (PCBs) globally. It is well placed to benefit from rising demand for data servers and interconnected devices. Management is partway through a programme to expand its integrated circuit (IC) substrate capacity at least fivefold, with the aim of trebling revenues to c €3bn by FY26 with an EBITDA margin of 27–32% (adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.0% in Q122) and becoming one of three largest suppliers of IC substrates globally.

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) und Albemarle ($ALB) - Massives Kaufsignal
Lithium Aktientip nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 15.867% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu AT & S


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
33,65 € 33,20 € 0,45 € +1,36% 25.10./14:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AT0000969985 922230 39,85 € 14,68 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		33,65 € +1,36%  13:54
Hamburg 33,25 € +1,99%  08:09
Hannover 33,25 € +1,99%  08:10
München 33,25 € +1,99%  08:00
Frankfurt 33,90 € +1,04%  08:00
Berlin 33,40 € +0,91%  08:04
Düsseldorf 33,40 € +0,75%  13:00
Xetra 33,45 € +0,45%  11:55
Stuttgart 33,35 € -0,15%  10:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Psychedelics und Cannabis Hot Stock verbessert sexuelle Gesundheit. Nach 2.064% mit Pfizer ($PFE) und 294.900% mit Canopy Growth ($CGC)

Love Pharma Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1189 AT&S - Wachstumsweg zu 80. 24.10.21
3746 AT&S ist sehr unterbewertet! 22.09.21
4 Das Interesse an AT&S ist ja . 25.04.21
10 At&S--- StrongBuy!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 25.04.21
7 300% in einem Jahr bei AT&S 08.06.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...