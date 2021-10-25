AT&S - Making the future interconnected

Finanztrends Video zu AT & S



AT&S is the second largest manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards (PCBs) globally. It is well placed to benefit from rising demand for data servers and interconnected devices. Management is partway through a programme to expand its integrated circuit (IC) substrate capacity at least fivefold, with the aim of trebling revenues to c €3bn by FY26 with an EBITDA margin of 27–32% (adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.0% in Q122) and becoming one of three largest suppliers of IC substrates globally.