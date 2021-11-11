ADVFN - Supporting a growing retail investor group

Erweiterte Funktionen


11.11.21 11:52
Edison Investment Research

ADVFN is a web-based provider of equity, crypto and other financial market data for private investors and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since March 2000. Its strong share price performance in 2021 (up 300% ytd) reflects it being well positioned to benefit from increased market volatility during the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapidly growing market interest in cryptocurrencies. In 2020, ADVFN streamlined its costs and switched permanently to a remote-working model. Management plans to build on this momentum through an enhanced product offering, including increased coverage of crypto assets. ADVFN returned to profit in FY21 and initiated a dividend payment programme.

