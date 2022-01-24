AAC Clyde Space - Preparing to AACcelerate growth

AAC Clyde Space continues to make progress, although supplier issues constrained Q321. Management has developed a detailed growth plan to take sales from the SEK500m level targeted for FY24 to c SEK2.3bn by 2030, double our previous long-term model assumptions. We increase our loss estimates for FY21 partly due to accelerated investment and the supply chain delays. Our FY22 EBITDA is reduced by 8% to SEK23.5m. The investment is to support the higher growth, which increases our longer-term estimates. Our DCF valuation increases to SEK7.3 per share.