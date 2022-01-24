Erweiterte Funktionen



AAC Clyde Space - Preparing to AACcelerate growth




24.01.22 13:32
Edison Investment Research

AAC Clyde Space continues to make progress, although supplier issues constrained Q321. Management has developed a detailed growth plan to take sales from the SEK500m level targeted for FY24 to c SEK2.3bn by 2030, double our previous long-term model assumptions. We increase our loss estimates for FY21 partly due to accelerated investment and the supply chain delays. Our FY22 EBITDA is reduced by 8% to SEK23.5m. The investment is to support the higher growth, which increases our longer-term estimates. Our DCF valuation increases to SEK7.3 per share.

Aktuell
Kernenergie gegen Klimawandel - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Neuer 384% Uran Aktientip nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,2806 $ 0,28801 $ -0,0074 $ -2,57% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0009268154 A2DG1T 0,51 $ 0,27 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,2806 $ -2,57%  18:18
Frankfurt 0,2255 € -7,96%  17:00
Berlin 0,238 € -8,29%  21:34
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL) und 22.111% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
12 AAC Clyde Space AB 22.11.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...