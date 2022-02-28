4imprint Group - Moving on up

4imprint’s year-end trading update points to FY21 revenues of $787m, ahead of our expectation of $775m, up 41% on the prior year, after a strong Q4. PBT is indicated at the high end of the (wide) consensus range and we increase our estimate from $22.6m to $30.4m. Supply chain and inflation issues look set to continue, so margins will take longer to recover to the levels pre-COVID-19 pandemic, but the group has a degree of flexibility around substitution and pricing, which should mitigate the heaviest potential trading impact. 4imprint’s long-term growth record, strong cash generation and robust balance sheet underpin the premium rating.