Erweiterte Funktionen
4imprint Group - Moving on up
28.02.22 10:14
Edison Investment Research
4imprint’s year-end trading update points to FY21 revenues of $787m, ahead of our expectation of $775m, up 41% on the prior year, after a strong Q4. PBT is indicated at the high end of the (wide) consensus range and we increase our estimate from $22.6m to $30.4m. Supply chain and inflation issues look set to continue, so margins will take longer to recover to the levels pre-COVID-19 pandemic, but the group has a degree of flexibility around substitution and pricing, which should mitigate the heaviest potential trading impact. 4imprint’s long-term growth record, strong cash generation and robust balance sheet underpin the premium rating.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,00 €
|30,40 €
|0,60 €
|+1,97%
|28.02./12:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0006640972
|916232
|36,40 €
|25,60 €
Werte im Artikel
31,00
+1,97%
-
0,00%
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.