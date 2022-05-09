4imprint Group - Back on track for $1bn revenue

4imprint has announced that trading over the first four months of the year was stronger than anticipated. Both order volumes and average order values are up double digits over the same period in 2019, resulting in revenues up 27% on the pre-COVID comparison. The group is now back on track to reach its long-held FY22 target of $1bn revenue and we have upgraded our forecast accordingly. Our new forecasts show a more robust recovery in operating margin, despite the economic uncertainty and inflation impact. 4imprint is a high-quality business in a large and growing market, underpinned by marketing expertise and a strong balance sheet.