4iG - M&A set to launch 4iG into orbit

Driven by a combination of organic growth and M&A, 4iG reported H121 net revenues of HUF32.1bn, 59% y-o-y growth. Gross profit rose by 65% y-o-y to HUF10.2bn with EBITDA rising 30% y-o-y to HUF1.8bn, as EBITDA margins fell to 5.5%. Together with a forward order book of HUF42.7bn, 4iG looks on track to meet our FY21e revenue estimate. However, 4iG also has a full M&A pipeline, with five deals still expected to complete in H221, DIGI Group, Spacecom, Antenna Hungária, Telenor Montenegro and TeleGroup, which will transform the group. We estimate that, collectively, these deals will deliver run-rate EBITDA in excess of c HUF88bn (c US$300m). Although we are not yet in a position to update our estimates for these acquisitions, on our current forecasts 4iG trades on an FY21 P/E of 16.1x and EV/EBITDA of 9.7x, offering an historic dividend yield 2.5%.