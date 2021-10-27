3U Holding - Organic growth in key segments

While Germany’s 3U HOLDING (3U) reported declines in H121 top-line revenue, both its information and telecom technology segment (ITC) and sanitary, heating and climate segment (SHAC) showed organic growth. The growing cloud computing and e-commerce industries should boost 3U’s prospects, although shortages continue to hamper its SHAC business. To justify multiple expansion, 3U needs to return to growth in its higher-margin renewable energy areas and improve margins in its SHAC segment.