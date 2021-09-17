2G Energy - Supporting the global energy transition

Erweiterte Funktionen



2G Energy has reported record first half revenues in H121. Customers in Germany and elsewhere are continuing to invest in combined heat and power (CHP) systems that help cut electricity costs, reduce dependence on overstretched electricity grids and address the variability of output from wind and solar sources. Importantly, 2G’s CHP systems can be upgraded to run on hydrogen, future proofing customers’ investment as the decarbonisation of the power generation sector accelerates.

