Erweiterte Funktionen



1Spatial - Solid progress on several geospatial fronts




28.04.22 13:30
Edison Investment Research

1Spatial’s (SPA’s) FY22 reported results surpassed our expectations. Revenues grew 10% to £27m with annualised recurring revenues up 26% (constant currency) to £13.4m, while SPA reported its first group profit before tax in over a decade. SPA’s results were driven by record contract wins across both new and existing customers, ongoing development of smart partnerships and expansion in the key US market. While it trades at a sizable discount to its software peers, we see opportunities to reduce the gap if it continues executing on its growth strategy.

Aktuell
Uran-Superzyklus startet jetzt - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Diesen Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,482 € 0,40 € 0,082 € +20,50% 28.04./16:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BFZ45C84 A2NB01 0,65 € 0,34 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,482 € +20,50%  08:03
Stuttgart 0,482 € +10,05%  13:02
Berlin 0,51 € 0,00%  16:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltklasse-Lagerstätte entdeckt? Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...