1Spatial - Going to California with Caltrans on my mind

1Spatial continues its US expansion with the announcement of a contract win to support replacing the Transportation System Network (TSN) for the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). The contract is worth c $1.4m over four years, including US$0.7m in software licence revenue, and was won in partnership with Rizing, a global SAP partner. The US market is a key growth engine for 1Spatial and the Caltrans win shows its strategic plan continues to bear fruit. This contract follows other recent wins and extensions in the US market, including with the states of Montana, Georgia, Minnesota and Arizona, and with Google. We are encouraged by its progress and maintain our forecast of significant growth in the US; we have not adjusted our estimates.